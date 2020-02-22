Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $321.95 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

