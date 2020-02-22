Cott (NYSE:COT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 110648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COT shares. CIBC cut Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.33 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cott by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cott by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cott by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 758,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cott by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

