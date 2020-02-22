Craig Hallum Downgrades Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Hold

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.55 target price on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.74.

IOTS stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,880.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $35,297.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,252 shares in the company, valued at $455,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375. 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth $77,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

