CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a media sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CRH Medical has a 52-week low of C$83.00 and a 52-week high of C$128.87.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Bear sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total value of C$58,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,724,052. Also, Director Ian A. Webb sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.66, for a total transaction of C$29,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,200 shares in the company, valued at C$685,952.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.