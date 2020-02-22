Critical Analysis: Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) and Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montage Resources and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montage Resources $515.15 million 0.25 $18.83 million N/A N/A Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.65 $54.61 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montage Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Montage Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Montage Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Montage Resources and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montage Resources 8.58% 9.65% 4.85% Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39%

Risk and Volatility

Montage Resources has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Montage Resources and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montage Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Montage Resources currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 182.37%. Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.03%. Given Montage Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Montage Resources is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Summary

Montage Resources beats Amplify Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

