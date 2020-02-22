Critical Contrast: FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 11.78% 69.48% 32.67% GLG Life Tech -169.83% N/A -53.06%

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FitLife Brands and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and GLG Life Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $17.08 million 0.74 $510,000.00 N/A N/A GLG Life Tech $12.80 million 0.91 -$16.65 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. FitLife Brands, Inc. sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through corporate and franchise stores, as well as through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

