Critical Contrast: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and LMP Automotive (NYSE:LMPX)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 1.43% 17.00% 3.76% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Group 1 Automotive and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 0 1 5 0 2.83 LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00

Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $111.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. Given LMP Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LMP Automotive is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and LMP Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $12.04 billion 0.16 $174.00 million $10.93 9.71 LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats LMP Automotive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of February 14, 2019, the company owned and operated 182 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 47 collision centers that offer 30 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

