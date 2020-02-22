Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) has trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a media sentiment score of -2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Novus Energy has a 12 month low of C$75.73 and a 12 month high of C$94.19.

About Novus Energy

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

