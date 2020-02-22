Critical Review: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & MFS Special Value Trust (NASDAQ:MFV)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Square Capital and MFS Special Value Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50 MFS Special Value Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oxford Square Capital currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.57%. Given Oxford Square Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oxford Square Capital is more favorable than MFS Special Value Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and MFS Special Value Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -97.29% 12.94% 8.50% MFS Special Value Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. MFS Special Value Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 119.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and MFS Special Value Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $56.28 million 5.21 -$9.21 million $0.67 9.16 MFS Special Value Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MFS Special Value Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Square Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Special Value Trust has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of MFS Special Value Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of MFS Special Value Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats MFS Special Value Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. For the fixed income component of its portfolio, it seeks to invest in U.S. government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund benchmarks the performance of its equity portfolio against Russell 1000 Value Index and fixed income against Barclays U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bond 2% Issuer Capped, MFS Special Value Trust Blended Index, and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Index. MFS Special Value Trust was formed on November 30, 1989 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.