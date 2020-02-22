Crocs’ (CROX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

CROX stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -111.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

