Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.88

Media stories about Croda International (LON:CRDA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Croda International earned a news impact score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Croda International’s score:

Get Croda International alerts:

CRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital lowered Croda International to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,871.43 ($64.08).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 5,015 ($65.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,088.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,881.19. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.