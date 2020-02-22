Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.52.

Shares of CRWD opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $6,209,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $3,924,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,251,745 shares of company stock valued at $430,850,775 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $735,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

