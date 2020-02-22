Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 562.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $167.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.