CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) vs. Empire State Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:ESRT) Critical Analysis

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CV and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Empire State Realty Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than CV.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust 8.04% 3.01% 1.44%

Volatility & Risk

CV has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV and Empire State Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $8.64 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust $731.34 million 3.35 $66.54 million $0.90 15.06

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats CV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Realty Finance Corp. and changed its name to CV Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. CV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

