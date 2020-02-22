CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Trading 8.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $25.20, 199,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 68,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CyberOptics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CyberOptics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of 249.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

