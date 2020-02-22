DA Davidson Weighs in on Franklin Electric Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,650.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.