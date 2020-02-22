Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) has trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The firm has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. Dalmac Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07.

Get Dalmac Energy alerts:

Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.01 million during the quarter.

Dalmac Energy Company Profile

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalmac Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalmac Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.