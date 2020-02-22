DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives News Impact Rating of -1.00

Media headlines about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

