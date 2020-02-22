Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -3.42

News stories about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a daily sentiment score of -3.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ analysis:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.