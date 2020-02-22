Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,314.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,314 ($56.75) and last traded at GBX 4,264.44 ($56.10), with a volume of 6731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,274 ($56.22).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,650.07 ($48.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,102.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,601.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

