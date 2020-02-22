Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,332 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Despegar.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Despegar.com by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:DESP opened at $15.10 on Friday. Despegar.com Corp has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

