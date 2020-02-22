Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DTE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.45 ($19.13).

FRA:DTE opened at €16.50 ($19.19) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.10.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

