Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €12.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.45 ($19.13).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.50 ($19.19) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.10. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

