Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.45 ($19.13).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.50 ($19.19) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.10.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

