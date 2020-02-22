Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after acquiring an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 440,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 243,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 68,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.