Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Diageo by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.23. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.97 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

