DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.00

News stories about DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DISH Network earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DISH Network stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on DISH Network from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

