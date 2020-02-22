Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $374.71 and last traded at $366.68, with a volume of 282041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.10.

The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.85.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

