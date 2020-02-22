Donegal Group (DGICB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICB opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

