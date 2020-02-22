Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 175,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $39.78 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

