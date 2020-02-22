DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Lowered to GBX 440 at Peel Hunt

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMDS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DS Smith to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 399.38 ($5.25).

Get DS Smith alerts:

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 356 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 359.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.