E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $840.00

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$840.00 and last traded at C$839.99, with a volume of 642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$833.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$817.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$774.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47.

In other E-L Financial news, insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$737.50 per share, with a total value of C$7,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,358 shares in the company, valued at C$382,289,025. Also, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$815.00 per share, with a total value of C$81,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,688,690. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,000.

About E-L Financial (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

