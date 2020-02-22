Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

