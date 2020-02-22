Endeavour Silver (EDR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $384.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.34. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a C$3.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.80 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

