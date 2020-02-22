EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,755,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

