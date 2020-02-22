Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from to . Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 724,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,181,652 shares.The stock last traded at $56.29 and had previously closed at $57.22.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 92.35%. The company had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.