EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

