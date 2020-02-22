Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.86. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

