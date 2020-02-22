Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Conagra Brands Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

