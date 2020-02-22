Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Realty Income Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

NYSE O opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 437,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,739 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.