Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ryerson Holding Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryerson in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

