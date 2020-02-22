Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.