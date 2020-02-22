Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Uni Select Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Uni Select in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$11.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. Uni Select has a 12-month low of C$9.65 and a 12-month high of C$15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.18.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.