Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Air Canada’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.33.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$42.18 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$30.86 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total value of C$216,241.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,505.79. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,511.20. Insiders have sold 19,005 shares of company stock valued at $946,314 in the last ninety days.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

