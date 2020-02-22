Equities Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.81. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 35.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

