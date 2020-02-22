Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

Huntsman stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,575,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 767,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 704,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

