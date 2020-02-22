Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

VTGN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

