Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ESNT opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

