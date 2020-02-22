ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,252.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

