ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after buying an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

